Keppel Ltd. Announces Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:KPELY)

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2243 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.
Keppel Price Performance
OTCMKTS KPELY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.21. 2,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,146. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Keppel has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $11.22.
Keppel Company Profile
