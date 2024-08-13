Kennicott Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,676,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,832.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,005,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,018. The stock has a market cap of $117.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.65 and a 200 day moving average of $159.46. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $169.15.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

