Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Update

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kasikornbank Public Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of KPCPY stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $14.01. 6,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,669. Kasikornbank Public has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $16.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79.

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

About Kasikornbank Public

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; health, accident, travel, retire, loan, save and invest, life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

