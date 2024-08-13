Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.01

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.01 and last traded at $38.81, with a volume of 195861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.78.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.42.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $1,047,278.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,588.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $197,146.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,428,813.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $1,047,278.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,588.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,845. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 14,314.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,832,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,583 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,778,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at $86,494,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 859.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 836,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,016,000 after acquiring an additional 749,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $23,379,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

