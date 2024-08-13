JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Stake Lowered by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up 6.7% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned 0.64% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $8,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $635,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 355,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after purchasing an additional 24,739 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 3,286.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 169,900 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.75. 506,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,892. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $45.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.37.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

