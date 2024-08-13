JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Position Cut by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,840 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPIE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 63.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000.

Shares of JPIE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.78. The stock had a trading volume of 63,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,893. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.37. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $45.88.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

