Jonathan Segal Purchases 5,000 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Segal acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $17,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,627,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,804,238.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ONE Group Hospitality Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ STKS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.51. 64,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,292. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.53 million, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $7.17.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.22 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 14.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on STKS shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Institutional Trading of ONE Group Hospitality

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,473,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 977,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 85,948 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 801,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 115,394 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 57,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

