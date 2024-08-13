JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading 8.5% Higher

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.54 and last traded at $20.45. 291,887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 867,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.35.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.6%. JinkoSolar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 4.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

