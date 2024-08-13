JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Yoav Landman Sells 15,000 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,642,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,572,774.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Yoav Landman sold 25,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $930,750.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $545,850.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Yoav Landman sold 16,277 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $596,714.82.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Yoav Landman sold 400 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $14,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Yoav Landman sold 2,250 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $79,380.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $485,250.00.

JFrog Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of FROG stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,501. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -55.11 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average of $37.80. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $48.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 33.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FROG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on JFrog from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

