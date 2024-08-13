Jet Protocol (JET) Price Up 36.4% Over Last 7 Days

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $7.69 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 36.4% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010525 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,488.51 or 1.00127923 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008008 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007710 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012134 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00120015 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

