JBR Co Financial Management Inc Has $791,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 113.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,539 shares during the quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc owned 0.07% of Franklin FTSE India ETF worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,003,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,193,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 264,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLIN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,659. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.04. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $41.25.

About Franklin FTSE India ETF

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

