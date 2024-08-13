JBR Co Financial Management Inc Has $558,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.08. 1,241,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.95. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $47.32 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1855 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

