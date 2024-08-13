JBR Co Financial Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,092,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 22,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.16. The company had a trading volume of 805,867 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

