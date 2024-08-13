JBR Co Financial Management Inc Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,799 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.3% of JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.7% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 38,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,362 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 7,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.51.

In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $535,549.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,103.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.92, for a total value of $1,007,350.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,932 shares in the company, valued at $159,759,417.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $535,549.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,130,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,860 shares of company stock worth $167,199,478 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

META stock traded up $12.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $528.54. The company had a trading volume of 13,497,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,425,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.38 and a 52-week high of $542.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $484.74.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

