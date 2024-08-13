Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) PT Raised to C$42.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.50 to C$36.25 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jamieson Wellness currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$36.36.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is 92.68%.
In other Jamieson Wellness news, Director Tania M. Clarke bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.47 per share, with a total value of C$105,888.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
