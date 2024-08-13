James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $991.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Shares of JHX stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.20. 3,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,161. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.69. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.98.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

