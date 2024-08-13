iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,378 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

IHI stock opened at $55.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

