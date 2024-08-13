iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.70

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.70 and last traded at $63.62, with a volume of 14328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.01.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.81.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IYH. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 335.5% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.