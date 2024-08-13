iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of IYM traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.90. 5,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,850. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $149.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.61. The company has a market cap of $634.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

