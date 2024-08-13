iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 72.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,256 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,030,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 108,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust alerts:

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GSG traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 138,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,673. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $23.08.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.