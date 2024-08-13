iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.99 and a 200 day moving average of $81.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $85.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

