iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Decreased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.81. The stock had a trading volume of 375,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,096. The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.40. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $184.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

