iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Lowered by Noble Family Wealth LLC

Noble Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $14,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,067. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $184.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.40. The firm has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

