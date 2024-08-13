iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 307.4% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.10. 170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of -0.84. iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.51.

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2585 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

About iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF

The iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (IWTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global companies that derive revenue from sustainable water or demonstrate relatively efficient water management. IWTR was launched on Sep 20, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

