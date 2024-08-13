iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 16,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EEM traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $42.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,335,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,215,367. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.57.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

