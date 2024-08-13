iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 49,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 326,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 112,098 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 46,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

EEM traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.23. 15,021,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,311,854. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.57. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.