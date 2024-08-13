iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.25% of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

BATS:IYLD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,414 shares. The company has a market cap of $118.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.84. iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $25.96.

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (IYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund tracks an index of fixed-income, equity, preferred stock and REIT ETFs with a focus on income production. IYLD was launched on Apr 5, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

