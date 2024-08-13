iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Down 82.2% in July

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, a drop of 82.2% from the July 15th total of 655,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 608,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
ESGE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,198. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.72.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.2495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.
