iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Down 82.2% in July

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, a drop of 82.2% from the July 15th total of 655,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 608,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

ESGE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,198. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.72.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.2495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

