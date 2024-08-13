iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXFGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 471,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 528% from the previous session’s volume of 75,066 shares.The stock last traded at $46.05 and had previously closed at $45.15.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USXF. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

