iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 471,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 528% from the previous session’s volume of 75,066 shares.The stock last traded at $46.05 and had previously closed at $45.15.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
