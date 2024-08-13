iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $536.22. 4,646,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,125,643. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $546.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $525.27. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24. The firm has a market cap of $462.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

