iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.14

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.14 and last traded at $73.16, with a volume of 6375941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.95.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.03. The firm has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $909,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $656,000. Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 219,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,450,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

