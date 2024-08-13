iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Holdings Decreased by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $24,068,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,144,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,764,000 after buying an additional 450,173 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,298,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 86.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 159,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after buying an additional 73,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 114,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 52,943 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ USIG opened at $51.38 on Tuesday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1921 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

