iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.65

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.65 and last traded at $51.65, with a volume of 457083 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.38.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1921 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
