iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.65

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.65 and last traded at $51.65, with a volume of 457083 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.38.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1921 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.