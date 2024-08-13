iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $118.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,669. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $119.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.49.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
