iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Walker Financial Services Inc.

Walker Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,492 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 7.3% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Walker Financial Services Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $9,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STIP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,582. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $100.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.19.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.