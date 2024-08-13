iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $64.35 and last traded at $67.14, with a volume of 245737 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.64.

Specifically, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $100,557.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,425.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $100,557.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,425.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total transaction of $148,332.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,490.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,117 shares of company stock worth $666,982. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down from $134.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 75.14%. The business had revenue of $148.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

