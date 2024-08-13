Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 87,937 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 196% compared to the typical volume of 29,719 put options.

In related news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,706,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,060 shares in the company, valued at $777,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 559,037 shares of company stock worth $9,522,233. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 184,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 56,388 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 44,718 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEVA. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,181,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,329,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $18.02.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

