Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Sold by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,483 shares during the quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

XMHQ traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,643. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.