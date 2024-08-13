Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 3.8% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ballast Inc. owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $12,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,630. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $68.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

