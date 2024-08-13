Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 120,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,233,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,323,449. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

