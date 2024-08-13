Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Stake Boosted by Sterling Financial Group Inc.

Sterling Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSMU. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMU stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $22.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,933. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.98. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $22.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

