Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.49

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCSGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.49 and last traded at $20.39, with a volume of 19272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.36.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 69,150 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 75,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 144.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 57,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after buying an additional 119,571 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

