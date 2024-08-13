Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.49

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.49 and last traded at $20.39, with a volume of 19272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.36.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
