Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the July 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,586,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 55,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 17,035 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

PDBA stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,387. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.54. Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $38.41.

About Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. PBDA is an actively managed portfolio that provides exposure to global agricultural commodities through a Cayman Islands subsidiary. PDBA was launched on Aug 24, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

