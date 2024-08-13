Internet Computer (ICP) Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $7.31 or 0.00012223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and $92.95 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00035661 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006826 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008469 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 521,599,757 coins and its circulating supply is 468,511,133 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

