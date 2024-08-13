International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CEO Sells $98,800.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSWGet Free Report) CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of INSW traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.17. 607,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,783. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.75. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.11 and a 12-month high of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of -0.06.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSWGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $257.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.13 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 49.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.49%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,137,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in International Seaways by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 7,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in International Seaways by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INSW. StockNews.com cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

