International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CEO Sells $98,800.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

International Seaways Price Performance

Shares of INSW traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.17. 607,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,783. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.75. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.11 and a 12-month high of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of -0.06.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $257.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.13 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 49.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.49%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,137,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in International Seaways by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 7,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in International Seaways by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on INSW. StockNews.com cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Featured Stories

