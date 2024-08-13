International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading 0.3% Higher

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $190.83 and last traded at $190.07. Approximately 353,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,371,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.48.

Several analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $175.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.14 and its 200-day moving average is $180.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

