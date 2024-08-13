Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.04.

Get Intel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $19.36 on Friday. Intel has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Intel by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after acquiring an additional 31,575,084 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475,631 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 60.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,071,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035,566 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Intel by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $807,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140,835 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.