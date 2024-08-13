Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.590-0.630 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $493.0 million-$497.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.5 million. Intapp also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.59-0.63 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.00. 925,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,583. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.74 and a beta of 0.61. Intapp has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.79.

INTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.88.

In other Intapp news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $155,781.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,405.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intapp news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $155,781.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,405.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $520,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 749,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,434.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,631 over the last 90 days. 36.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

