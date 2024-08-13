Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.120-0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $117.2 million-$118.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.7 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.590-0.630 EPS.

Intapp Stock Up 4.2 %

INTA stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,583. Intapp has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -55.74 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79.

INTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.88.

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $520,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 749,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,434.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $174,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,655,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $520,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 749,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,434.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,631 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

