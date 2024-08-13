Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 553 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,374 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,886,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,792 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,219,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,333,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,148 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,392,000 after purchasing an additional 346,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,193,438,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357,401. The company has a market cap of $125.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.44 and a 52 week high of $115.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.85 and its 200-day moving average is $102.41.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

